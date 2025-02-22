Massembeh By-election: What Will Happen as UDP’s Stronghold Faces Critical Test?

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Following the passing of its ward councillor, Massembeh heads to the polls in a highly contested by-election between UDP’s Bakary S. Jarjue and NPP’s Lamin Jarjue. The contest has become one of the most intensely watched by-elections in recent memory, with both sides reportedly pouring millions of dalasis into their campaigns. The election’s outcome could signal significant shifts in Lower River Region’s political dynamics ahead of 2026.

High-profile political figures have descended on the ward, which comprises Jasobo, Joomarr, Koliorr and Massembeh villages. Polls opened at 8:00 AM and will close at 5:00 PM today. The ward’s strategic importance has drawn national attention as both parties vie for control. The Fatu Network team is on the ground in Massembeh and will provide constant updates throughout the day.