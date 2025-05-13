Mansa Konko Area Council Confirms Receiving Tractors

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The opposition Chairman at Mansa Konko Area Council, Landing Sanneh, has confirmed that they received three tractors from the Janneh Commission in 2019.

Chairman Sanneh acknowledged that the tractors were delivered to the council free to support their operations.

“The Mansakonko Area Council was allocated three (3) tractors in February 2019 by the Commission of Inquiry on the Financial Dealings, Assets, etc of the president, his Family, and Close Associates, commonly known as the Janneh Commission,” he said.

These tractors were intended to support the Council’s community service delivery, for example, waste collection.

“Out of the three tractors, only two were in good working condition, and one was completely not.

“Upon receiving the tractors, the Council deployed one to the Bureng Lumo in Jarra East District and another was stationed at the main office to support the routine operations, while the third one remained as a scrap at the office,” he added.

He went on to note that only two are still functioning, which have immensely contributed to their waste collection efforts.

Furthermore, he clarified that the council did not buy the tractors.

“Mansakonko Area Council did not buy the tractors, rather were officially allocated to us by the Janneh Commission,” he added.