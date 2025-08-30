Man Allegedly Assaulted by Drug Squad Officers Pleads for Justice Amidst Leg Fracture

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

A van driver, Yusupha Jarra, has accused members of the drug law enforcement agency of assaulting him several months ago, resulting in a fractured leg that has hindered his recovery and left him feeling vulnerable.

- Advertisement -

He alleged that he was severely beaten by drug law enforcement officers at his residence in Lamin, resulting in his leg fracture.

“I was preparing to go and play football when the officers came and identified themselves as drug squad members. They said they would search me, and I complied.

“After they didn’t see anything with me, we had a brief argument. I was going to the backyard to collect my boots and started running to the field. Two officers attacked me, and one stamped on my leg and broke it…,” he said.

Yusupha, who is a van driver, is now left with no option but to struggle to regain his health.

- Advertisement -

“Now, I can’t do anything. Sadly, my life has been ruined,” he said.

An X-ray report on July 9, seen by The Fatu Network, shows that Yusupha had suffered a fracture on his right leg above the knee.

According to him, the agency had promised to take care of his situation, but they failed to honour the promise.

“Now, if I call them, they do not answer. I want justice,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Someone close to Yusupha, who is also a security officer, also described the action of the drug squad as “unacceptable”, saying they unlawfully assaulted Yusupha.

He equally called on the drug law enforcement agency to address the issue and help Yusupha regain his health.

Efforts to get comments from the drug law enforcement agency remained unsuccessful.