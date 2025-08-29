Mai Ahmad Fatty Reaffirms GMC’s Commitment to NPP Alliance

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Mai Ahmad Fatty, Secretary General and leader of the Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), has reaffirmed that his party remains firmly aligned with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) under the grand alliance.

- Advertisement -

He explained that GMC’s political activities are coordinated within the NPP framework while still maintaining independent programmes. “Our activities are in tandem with the president’s agenda, and that is why we work closely in the conferment of the alliance. That does not mean GMC has no activities of its own, but within the framework, we collaborate to strengthen the alliance,” Fatty said.

Addressing misconceptions, Fatty reminded Gambians that President Barrow was once a member of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and rose to power through a coalition in which GMC played an active role. “We supported President Barrow’s candidature during the coalition. After the victory, he exercised his powers under the law to relieve me of my responsibility as Interior Minister, but I continued my politics under the GMC umbrella,” he noted.

Fatty also stressed that his political relationship with Barrow is rooted in personal history. “We come from the same region, went to school together, and have been friends since our youth. Political divisions never stopped our personal friendship. Politics should not be an instrument to destroy relationships. Families and communities have been torn apart by party divisions, and that is unhealthy for our society,” he said.

He explained that GMC’s alliance with the NPP is based on shared development goals. “Many of the president’s achievements are also contained in our manifesto. If he is substantially delivering on goals we share, it is only natural that we come together to strengthen those strategies in the national interest,” Fatty explained.

- Advertisement -

According to him, political maturity defines his relationship with Barrow. “Sometimes I may be critical of his policies because GMC might have taken a different position, but disagreements must be based on policy issues, not personal matters. Where policies are not properly implemented, it is our responsibility to point out the inconsistencies. That is how politics should function,” he said.

Fatty made the remarks during an interview on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez on Thursday, August 28, 2025.