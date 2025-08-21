Landslide in Manéah Kills 11, Prime Minister Bah Oury Visits Disaster Site

- Advertisement -

At least 11 people have been killed and 10 others seriously injured after a landslide struck the town of Manéah, about 50 kilometres from Guinea’s capital Conakry. Authorities said part of a mountain collapsed following heavy rains on Wednesday night, crushing several houses below.

“It was raining, and suddenly the mountain gave way, covering the houses beneath it. No one inside survived,” local resident Kone Pepe told reporters.

Guinea’s National Agency for Emergency Management confirmed the disaster, while Urban Planning Minister Mory Condé, visiting the site, said the collapse was “a part of the mountain that gave way under the effect of the rain and spilled onto the buildings.”

Prime Minister Bah Oury also arrived at the scene on Thursday to assess the tragedy and oversee emergency response efforts. Search and rescue operations are continuing, with officials warning the death toll may rise.