Kudang Refutes Idol Worship Allegations, Upholds Historical Sites at Cultural Festival

By Dawda Baldeh

Residents of Kudang in the Niamina East Constituency have rejected allegations of idol worship and strongly defended their historical sites during the ongoing centuries-old cultural festival (Munkutuwo), where a locally baked rice dish is served to honour their heritage.

This festival, deeply rooted in the community for centuries, has received both widespread praise and criticism. The community boasts four historical sites located in the east, west, north, and partly in the south-north, which are believed to hold important secrets for the village.

These sites include Namasita, Masing Kolong, and Berebatosisa. Elders denied the claims of idol worship as they responded to questions from reporters. In the morning, women gathered under trees to prepare the Munko (baked rice), to pray for a bountiful rainy season.

“This is a tradition we inherited from our ancestors. It’s beyond imagination. When the rains are near, we hold this Munkutuwo to pray for a fruitful rainy season,” stated Nyara Fanneh, an elderly woman.

Mrs. Fanneh, a cultural leader in the community, described the ‘Munkutuwo festival’ as a distinctive tradition unique to Kudang.

“Whenever we celebrate the Munkutuwo festival, we experience a bountiful harvest in our farms and rice fields,” she remarked. “We also pray for peace in the country. We are farmers and we believe in this.”

For individuals like her, this occasion serves as a time to celebrate, reflect on their ancestral heritage, and preserve it for future generations.

After the morning activities, the village leaders visited the sacred sites to commemorate the event.

Futa Camara, the village’s adopted father, emphasised that the celebration highlights the significance of cultural preservation. “This is not idol worship… it’s a reverence for our culture. These sites serve as protectors for us,” he clarified.

Mr. Camara further noted that the sites were passed down from their ancestors and provide protection and fortune to the community and anyone seeking their blessings.

“To seek blessings from this place, you must come with someone from Marena Kunda. Anything you request by the grace of Allah will be granted. It depends on your intentions, but this is pure and has nothing to do with idol worship,” he added.

Kemeseng Marena, a youth mobilizer in the village, expressed the desire to preserve this culture for future generations.

“These sites are more than mere locations; they protect us and bring significant prosperity to the community. When this event approaches, we are alerted through the sites because they communicate with us,” he told reporters.

The community firmly believes that these inherited spiritual sites hold the village’s secrets.

“I was born into this tradition, and it is our strength, secret, and identity,” he remarked.

Known as a place where prayers are answered, Namasita is also thought to possess spiritual powers that can harm anyone who fails to honour a promise made after their issue is resolved.

“Once you make a promise to fulfil after your problem is solved, you must do so once you are satisfied. If you choose to disregard it, you will face consequences. A ram will appear in your dream to warn you three times, and if you don’t fulfil it, you will die,” warned Futa Camara, the village’s paternal figure.

Each secret site is under the custody of different families in Kudang.

The festival offers a truly immersive cultural experience, featuring a wide array of traditional events and performances that are a treat for both participants and spectators.