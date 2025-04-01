Wednesday, April 2, 2025

“KMC, Fact-Check Before Apportioning Blame” – NAWEC Maintains It Is Not Responsible for Serrekunda Sandika Market Fire

142
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has reiterated that it is not responsible for the fire that erupted at the Serrekunda Sandika Market early Monday morning, stating that the location where the incident occurred has no NAWEC services.

- Advertisement -

In a follow-up statement issued on Monday, NAWEC addressed the claims made by the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), which had initially stated that an electrical spark caused a vendor shed to catch fire, affecting 13 sheds known as “Mbarr.” KMC also announced plans to engage NAWEC regarding the matter.

However, NAWEC has firmly denied any involvement. In an earlier statement, the company asserted that its initial assessment found no faults or irregularities in its network at the time of the fire. Now, in its latest communication, NAWEC has gone further, confirming that the affected area does not even have NAWEC services.

“KMC, fact-check before apportioning blame,” NAWEC stated, while also expressing sympathy for those affected by the fire.

As investigations continue, further details are expected to emerge regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Previous article
Military Burial for Navy Officer Richard Mendy Killed in Fuel Tanker Explosion
Next article
Youssou Ndour’s Korité Message: Forgiveness and Gratitude for Support After Recent Losses

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik