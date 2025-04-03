KMC and NAWEC Move Past Blame Game to Tackle Fire Safety Together

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) and the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) have engaged in discussions following a recent dispute over the cause of the fire at Serrekunda Sandika Market.

In the aftermath of the March 31 fire, KMC initially suggested that an electrical spark caused the blaze, prompting NAWEC to issue a strong denial, stating that the affected area had no NAWEC services. The company urged KMC to fact-check before assigning blame.

Now, in a significant development, representatives from both institutions have met to discuss fire safety concerns in local markets. According to KMC, the meeting—led by its Director of Administration—focused on enhancing collaboration, conducting safety assessments, and implementing preventive strategies to mitigate future risks.

Following the meeting, KMC stated, “Both parties emphasized their strong commitment to the partnership and pledged to prioritize joint efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of residents.”

NAWEC, which had previously distanced itself from responsibility for the Sandika Market fire, also affirmed its willingness to collaborate, stating, “This cooperation sets a foundation for ongoing collaboration and collective action in addressing fire safety concerns and promoting public welfare.”

This engagement marks a shift from the earlier dispute, highlighting the need for cooperative efforts in addressing fire safety challenges in public spaces.