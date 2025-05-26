Kiang Central Councillor Calls for Greater Support for Women in Politics

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Fatou Yabou Manjang, the Lady Councillor for Kiang Central, has raised concerns over the persistent social stigma and discrimination hindering women’s participation in politics and leadership roles in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

During a capacity-building workshop on inclusive representation and the review of the District Tribunal Act, held in Jarra Soma and organised by Activista The Gambia, Councillor Yabou emphasised that outdated cultural beliefs remain a major obstacle. She noted that many men, influenced by these traditional views, continue to discourage and marginalise women who show interest in political leadership.

In a side interview with The Fatu Network, Councillor Yabou further highlighted that, beyond cultural barriers, financial constraints play a critical role in limiting women’s political ambitions.

“Finance has been a great challenge because politics demands resources. You can’t contest for a political position without the necessary funding. If you don’t have the resources, you often have to rely on a political party for support,” she explained.

Women in The Gambia make up of more than half of the population and about 57% of registered voters, yet their representation in political leadership remains low. In the 2022 National Assembly elections, only 3 out of 58 seats—roughly 5%—were occupied by women, marking a decline from previous years. Women currently hold just 13.6% of cabinet positions and 7% of local councillor roles.

- Advertisement -

Several factors contribute to this underrepresentation, including socio-cultural norms, limited access to resources, and the absence of legal frameworks such as gender quotas. Although The Gambia ratified the Maputo Protocol, which promotes women’s participation in politics, the 2020 Constitution Promulgation Bill, containing provisions for reserved seats for women, was rejected by the National Assembly.

Public sentiment, however, appears to support gender equality in politics. A 2022 Afrobarometer survey found that 74% of Gambians believe women should have equal opportunities to be elected to public office, while 71% believe the government should do more to promote women’s rights.

Against this backdrop, Councillor Yabou-Manjang called on both the government and civil society organisations to take deliberate steps to empower women politically, including financial assistance and continuous capacity building.

“The government must make it a priority to empower women who want to contest for political office. Any woman who shows interest should be adequately supported, especially financially, so they, in turn, can support and inspire other women,” she urged.

- Advertisement -

These discussions, championed by Activista The Gambia, are part of a broader effort to promote inclusive governance and strengthen grassroots representation across the country.