Sponsored Content: Karpowership Hands Over Newly Constructed Guardroom to The Gambia Navy as Part of CSR Initiative

Karpowership has officially handed over a newly constructed guardroom to The Gambia Navy, highlighting its commitment to its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The ceremony was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including His Excellency Ambassador F Turka Oba, Lieutenant General Mamat OA Cham (Chief of Defence Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces), Lord Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy Mr. Lamin Camara, Commander Sambou Barrow Chief of Navy Staff, Turkish Military Representatives, Karpowership representatives, Commercial Operations Director Mr. Emre Durmusoglu and country Director Omar Njie.

The handover of the guardroom marks another step in Karpowership’s efforts to support the Gambia Navy. It will serve not only as a structure but as a symbol of its commitment to the security and well-being of the nation. The facility is built to support the brave men and women who serve in the navy, protecting the Gambia waters and ensuring the safety of its shores.

Karpower’s CSR projects are meticulously designed to improve the lives of the local communities. Through its One World philosophy, it has run hundreds of programs across areas including education, healthcare, environment, social equity, and youth welfare, investing in communities as a valued partner of The Gambia.

Karpowership has been supplying nearly 40% of The Gambia’s electricity demand for close to 8 years and continues to demonstrate its dedication to fostering sustainable development within the communities.