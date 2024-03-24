Kandeh Critizes Govt’s Agreement with Convicted Swiss Security Company ‘SICPA’

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Mama Kandeh, has expressed his disagreement with the government’s decision to award a contract for stickers on water bottles to Swiss company SICPA – a company that was convicted of corruption in August of last year.

- Advertisement -

In a press release dated 23rd March 2024 Kandeh has urged the government to reconsider the decision.

SICPA, a security printing company established in Switzerland, was found guilty of corruption in August 2023.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the agreement, Kandeh criticized the decision, stating that the company has been involved in multiple scandals and has a stained reputation.

He argued that awarding the contract to SICPA, a Swiss company convicted of corruption in August 2023, has no advantages for the country.

- Advertisement -

The Swiss Federal prosecutor ordered SICPA, a security ink company based in Vaud, to pay CHF 81 million ($90.6 million) last year due to corporate criminal liability related to bribery in various nations.

“It is shocking and concerning that the contract was awarded to SICPA for producing stickers for water bottles priced at 0.90 bututs and beverages priced at 1.20 Bututs, both tied to the Euro. As the Euro increases in value, the price of the stickers also rises,” he said.

He added: “The reputation of the company is already tarnished by numerous corruption scandals, and associating with it will hinder our social, economic, and political progress.”

The leader of the GDC further stated that granting the sticker contract to SICPA would result in a 15% price increase for bottled water and an 18% increase for locally manufactured beverages.

- Advertisement -

He emphasized that this is due to the advance payment of stickers for goods that have not yet been sold.

Kandeh questioned the fairness of the contract, emphasizing that an open tender process is a better method to prevent corruption and misuse of power in authority.

“Why was the contract not open for tender as a better way for curbing corruption and abuse of power by those in authority?”

Furthermore, he mentioned similar concerns about the Securiport fee, where both Gambians and non-Gambians are required to pay a fee without knowledge of where the money is allocated.

He asserted that this lack of transparency and accountability would also be an issue with SICPA, as the revenue generated from the sticker charges lacks clarity regarding its distribution.

Kandeh added that championing such deals that are not beneficial to the country sets a negative precedent.

He drew attention to the negative impact of supporting NIRO on Gambia International Airline (GIA), pointing out previous controversial decisions like the National ID Card contract being denied to a Gambian company in favor of SEMLEX, a company with a questionable reputation.

The seasoned politician questioned when the people of Gambia will take ownership of their development.

Kandeh further criticized the mortgage of the Senegambia bridge for 25 years, along with the Securiport system, the Ferry service, and now the SICPA company.

He ultimately called on the Minister of Trade and Integration to carefully examine the deal.

The opposition leader strongly believes that it does not serve the best interests of the country.

He advised the government to focus on improving accountability and transparency, which are crucial aspects of good governance.

He concluded by stating that these measures can effectively combat corruption, enhance governance, and promote accountability.