JUST IN: Darboe Vows to Cut ‘Wasteful’ Government Spending

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Ousainou Darboe stated during a press conference that a UDP-led government will address what he called a “wasteful” use of national resources.

Speaking at an ongoing press conference, Darboe said: “When a UDP government come into power, we will reduce all wasteful expenditures and invest in productive areas to improve the quality of life of our citizens.”

He added that the current government is wasting resources on issues that are not beneficial to the country. “Currently, the government has luxury vehicles that are wasting fuels,” he said, adding that if he’s elected [president], he will make sure that will be history.

“Before the OIC, every government institution has good vehicles but they now share the OIC vehicles among themselves. If I become president, those vehicles will be taken from the ministers [ and given] back to the OIC. We will be using them to generate revenue for the country,” Darboe explained.

Darboe added that such vehicles should be utilized to generate funds, not to waste them. “We will rent them to people if they have events, and at the end of the day, we will have income,” he said.