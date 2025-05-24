Jarra West Chief Decries Lack of Tribunal Structures, Poor Remuneration for Tribunal Members

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The Chief of Jarra West, Yaya Jarjusey, has expressed serious concerns regarding the inadequate infrastructure for district tribunals and the low remuneration for tribunal members, asserting that these issues significantly impede the effective delivery of justice at the grassroots level.

- Advertisement -

Chief Jarjusey made these remarks during a capacity-building session on inclusive representation and a review of the District Tribunal Act. The training, organised by Activista The Gambia, assembled traditional leaders, tribunal members, and civil society stakeholders to evaluate the relevance of conventional justice systems in modern governance.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Chief Jarjusey emphasised the lack of appropriate facilities for conducting tribunal hearings.

“We do not have a structure where we can hold our hearings, we don’t even have a courtroom. Cases should not be heard in open spaces, especially not in the ‘Bantaba.’ A hearing should be conducted in a room that offers privacy and comfort for the complainant, defendant, and tribunal members to allow for a fair and free flow of the process,” he stated.

He further lamented the overwhelming workload placed on tribunal members, who receive a modest monthly stipend of D1,500—an amount he says is not reflective of their responsibilities nor sustainable under the current economic climate.

- Advertisement -

“Our tribunal members are paid D1,500. It used to be D1,000 until a recent increment of D500, which still isn’t enough to buy a bag of rice. This amount does not reflect the critical role these members play in maintaining peace and resolving disputes at the community level. We are seriously challenged in retaining tribunal members and even police support. I am appealing to the government and other stakeholders to support my tribunal members,” he added.

Chief Jarjusey praised Activista The Gambia for initiating the program, calling it a much-needed effort that strengthens the work of traditional authorities. He emphasised that the current laws governing district tribunals are outdated and no longer match the present-day realities, calling for comprehensive legal reforms.

“This capacity-building workshop by Activista is very important and complementary to our duties. Key issues regarding tribunal procedures and laws are being addressed, and the recommendations made will go a long way in supporting legal reforms,” he noted.

He concluded by calling on the central government to take responsibility for providing proper tribunal infrastructure—a duty he said was originally assigned to local councils, which have failed to deliver.

- Advertisement -

“It was the mandate of area councils to build courtrooms for tribunals and pay tribunal members, but since the advent of the current administration, they have failed in both areas. No courtrooms have been constructed, and our members’ stipends remain inadequate,” he asserted.

The workshop is part of a broader initiative by Activista The Gambia to strengthen community-level justice and foster inclusive governance across the country.