Jarra Residents Slam NAMs Over Representation Flaws

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Residents of the Jarra Central and East constituencies in the Lower River Region have criticised their National Assembly representatives for their inadequate representation in parliament.

- Advertisement -

They made these remarks in Bureng at the ongoing nationwide constituency consultative dialogue led by the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), with funding from UNDP.

This tour aims to enlighten locals about the content of the 2024 draft constitution, allowing residents to express their views on specific clauses and provide feedback. The event attracts lawmakers, community leaders, religious groups, village heads, youth leaders, and district chiefs, among others.

In Jarra East, a sharp twist took place as locals hit hard at their parliamentarians.

“Let our National Assembly members tell us where they are investing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in Jarra,” Alhagie Tairu Jikineh questioned.

- Advertisement -

He alleged that the money meant for communities has not been forthcoming.

“We are not saying they should give us their monthly salaries, but the money allocated to us should be given to us,” he emphasised, noting that this should be done transparently. As the meeting progressed, divergent views emerged with locals calling for accountability and proper representation.

“I’m quoting the NAM for Jarra Central, Hon. Kebba Jallow, who said they (NAMs) will do all it takes to make sure the 2024 draft is passed. So, this simply means our gathering here is not important because our NAM has taken a stand without consulting us or taking our concerns,” said Sarjo A. Ceesay, a youth leader.

Sarjo, who is a former youth parliamentarian in Jarra, described this as improper representation.

- Advertisement -

“This is not how you should represent us. You should listen to our voices and use them in parliament to address our concerns,” he said.

Mr. Ceesay further urged the electorate to hold their lawmakers accountable.

“If you represent people very well, you will not fear losing elections because you will not lose,” Mr. Jikineh added.

He emphasised that any member of parliament who neglects their duties will be voted out.

On the issue of presidential term limits, Mr. Jikineh suggested a twenty-year term, however, he clarified that if a leader fails to deliver, he or she can be voted out after one term.

Meanwhile, Momodou Dem, the alkali of Dongoro Ba, who clarified that his remarks are personal, has urged lawmakers to return the 2020 draft constitution.

“When people talk about the 2024 draft, I get angry because we wasted one hundred and sixteen million dalasis (D116m), on the 2020 draft constitution. We should’ve been allowed to pass and make the necessary amendments,” he argued.

He noted that this money wasted on the 2020 draft constitution should’ve been utilized to address other problems in the country.

“Our money and voices were wasted just like that. We are talking about the 2024 draft constitution, but our money will be wasted too,” he added.

He called on National Assembly Members to put partisan and personal interests aside and bring back the 2020 draft with the necessary amendments to pass it.