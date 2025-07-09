Islamic Development Bank Approves US$32.2 Million for Medical School at University of The Gambia’s Faraba Campus

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has approved US$32.2 million in funding for the establishment of the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (SMAHS) at the University of The Gambia’s Faraba Banta campus, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (MoHERST) on 9 July 2025.

- Advertisement -

The funding was approved during the 361st meeting of the IsDB Board of Executive Directors and aims to strengthen medical education and healthcare delivery in The Gambia.

According to the Ministry, “The Project Development Objective is to establish a modern and well-equipped School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, thereby improving the quality, accessibility, and sustainability of healthcare training and service delivery in the country.” The project seeks to address the country’s shortage of healthcare professionals by expanding access to high-quality medical education and increasing the number of locally trained doctors, nurses, and public health experts.

The initiative is structured into four main components. Component 1 includes civil works for five schools with shared facilities; Component 2 covers supervision of construction and equipment installation; Component 3 provides sixteen sets of advanced medical and laboratory equipment, including telemedicine technology; and Component 4 focuses on academic and faculty development, curriculum enhancement, and international training.

The IsDB expressed confidence in the project’s potential to support national health goals, stating it will “support The Gambia to address the country’s critical shortage of healthcare professionals by building a pipeline of locally trained doctors, nurses, and public health experts, ultimately improving the quality and resilience of the national health system.”

- Advertisement -

MoHERST described the project as part of its broader vision under the Barrow administration, noting, “With these strategic projects, under the leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (MoHERST) is committed to using Higher Education as a tool for economic transformation of The Gambia.”

The Ministry concluded by thanking the IsDB for its continued collaboration, stating, “On behalf of the Government of The Gambia, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology expresses its heartfelt appreciation to the Islamic Development Bank for its continued support in the Government’s National Development Plan, especially in the Gambia’s Higher Education Transformation Agenda.”