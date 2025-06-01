Is Senegal Snatching Our Oil Wells? The Gambia Deserves the Truth Now!

- Advertisement -

By Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly

Secretary General and Party Leader, Gambia Action Party (GAP)

The Gambia Action Party (GAP) registers deep concern and a strong sense of urgency over the disturbing audio clip that recently resurfaced from former President Yahya Jammeh regarding the issue of oil in The Gambia. This has sparked renewed public interest and skepticism about the fate of our natural resources—particularly our offshore oil wells—and whether they are at risk of being exploited by foreign powers, especially our immediate neighbor, Senegal.

Adding fuel to this national debate is the insightful interview conducted by Alieu Ceesay of QTV with Jerreh Barrow, the Director General of the Petroleum Commission, aired on April 1, 2025, on QTV’s State of Affairs. The information presented, while informative in parts, left many questions unanswered and has only deepened the anxiety of the citizenry.

GAP believes it is time the Government of The Gambia and the Ministry of Petroleum come forward with full disclosure. The allegations made by the former President are serious. They cannot be swept under the carpet as mere political utterances or dismissed as outdated rhetoric. Gambians have every right to know:

Are our oil wells being compromised or shared unfairly with Senegal? What are the binding terms of the agreements signed with foreign oil companies and neighboring states? Is there a clear, transparent petroleum policy in place that protects The Gambia’s sovereignty and national interest? Why is the government silent in the face of these loud claims?

This is not the time for the Ministry of Petroleum to remain in its comfort zone. Transparency and proactive communication are not optional—they are a democratic obligation. The natural resources of this country belong to the people. No administration, past or present, has the moral or constitutional right to mortgage the destiny of generations unborn.

The Gambia Action Party stands firm in calling for:

A comprehensive and public report on the status of The Gambia’s offshore oil blocks and any current bilateral agreements involving Senegal and other foreign interests. A National Assembly hearing to probe the claims made by former President Jammeh, with testimonies from the Ministry of Petroleum, the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and the Petroleum Commission. An immediate clarification from the government to either debunk or confirm the existence of covert deals or concessions that might disadvantage The Gambia. A citizens’ forum or public sensitization drive to inform Gambians about the state of our oil industry and what benefits, if any, are currently accruing to the nation.

The Gambia must not become a passive observer in matters that threaten our economic future and national sovereignty. If Senegal is indeed encroaching on our oil reserves, then it is not only an act of economic aggression—it is a betrayal of regional brotherhood. If these claims are false, the government must set the record straight with evidence, not silence.

The Gambia Action Party will continue to hold the government accountable. We are not in the business of playing politics with the future of our nation, and we urge all well-meaning Gambians, civil society actors, and the media to join in this national call for truth, transparency, and sovereignty.

The time for answers is now. Silence is not an option.

