Iran Warns of “Hell” for Israel as Trump Remains Undecided on Military Strike

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

Based on the latest reports from June 18, Israel and Iran continue exchanging fire on the sixth day of their confrontation, with Iran launching its 12th wave of long-range missiles at Israel while stating attacks will be “focused and continuous.”

- Advertisement -

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared they have “opened the gates of hell on the Zionists,” as their missiles penetrated Israel’s air defense systems, killing at least 24 Israelis and wounding hundreds while forcing civilians across the country into bomb shelters.

US President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty when pressed about potential direct American military involvement, telling reporters “that doesn’t mean I’m going to do it” regarding striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, adding “We’ll see what happens… I haven’t made a decision.”

Trump reiterated his claim that Iran was “weeks away” from a nuclear weapon, while UN nuclear agency officials have stated they found no indication Iran is building such weapons.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei warned that any US strikes on Iranian territory will have “serious irreparable consequences,” while Iran’s Foreign Minister emphasized the country remains “committed to diplomacy” and is acting “solely in self-defense.”

- Advertisement -

Israel reports striking 40 sites in Iran today, including centrifuge production and weapons facilities, while continuing its military operations in Gaza where 144 people were killed in the last 24 hours. The conflict has also drawn responses from Russia, with Putin offering to help broker an agreement between Iran and Israel.

European leaders are scheduled to meet with Iran’s Foreign Minister in Geneva on Friday in coordination with Washington, indicating potential diplomatic efforts as regional tensions escalate.

This report was compiled from live updates by Al Jazeera.