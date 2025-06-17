Iran Warns Israeli Cities to Evacuate as Trump Claims “Complete Control” Over Iranian Skies

- Advertisement -

Based on the latest reports, Israel and Iran are engaged in their fifth consecutive day of intense military exchanges, with Iran launching its eighth wave of missiles at Israel in the past 24 hours, triggering sirens across the entire country including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

US President Donald Trump escalated rhetoric significantly, claiming “we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran” and threatening Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as an “easy target,” stating the US knows exactly where he is “hiding.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader responded defiantly, posting “In the name of the noble Haidar, the battle begins” on social media, while Iranian military chief Abdolrahim Mousavi urged residents of Tel Aviv and Haifa to evacuate immediately, warning of imminent “punitive” attacks.

The conflict has expanded beyond military targets, with Israel striking residential buildings across Iran killing dozens of civilians, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say they are specifically targeting Israeli air bases used to launch strikes on Iranian territory.

Trump is currently meeting with his national security team at the White House as speculation grows over potential direct US military involvement.

