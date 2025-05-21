Investigating a Hidden Health Risk: Intravaginal Tobacco Use among Women in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

MRCG

In 2024, a study was launched to examine the emerging practice of intravaginal insertion of tobacco in The Gambia and other countries.

- Advertisement -

The study examines the sociocultural motivations behind the practice and the chemical composition of the tobacco used. It responds to growing concern over a practice reported in multiple Sub-Saharan African countries but has received little scientific attention. A 2023 paper published in BMJ Tobacco Control helped spotlight the issue and laid the foundation for the study.

According to Dr Bai Cham, Postdoctoral Research Associate at MRCG, lead author of the paper and Principal Investigator of the study, the goal is to shine a light on a hidden issue that has profound health implications and empower communities with the knowledge to protect themselves. Understanding the reason behind this practice is imperative to public health.

In collaboration with research partners in the United States and The Gambia, the study looks at what motivates women who use tobacco intravaginally. It also documents tobacco use behaviors and assesses the chemical composition (including nicotine content) and level of toxicity of the products.

Preliminary findings from the study reveal that women use intravaginal tobacco for various reasons, including treating vaginal yeast infection, enhancing sexual pleasure, improving pregnancy and labour outcomes and treating various health conditions including hypertension, asthma and infertility. Findings also show that the product is often marketed by local vendors as traditional medicine, but may contain dangerous additives, including baobab ash, caustic soda, cannabis, and shea butter, raising concerns about its potential toxicological effects.

- Advertisement -

As the project progresses towards its conclusion in December 2025, its findings are expected to provide a vital evidence base for designing culturally relevant public health interventions, education campaigns, and policy strategies aimed at curbing this unconventional and potentially harmful practice across sub-Saharan Africa.

Meanwhile, the preliminary findings are already making a difference. The Mothers Health Foundation, a local partner based in The Gambia, is using the insights to inform its community outreach and advocacy work, encouraging women to abandon intravaginal tobacco use and seek safer alternatives.

The study is funded by the Bloomberg Initiative to Reduce Tobacco Use through the CDC Foundation, with a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.