Introducing Queen Sarjo M.S, a Promising Young Pageant

By Dawda Baldeh

At 22 years old, Sarjo M. S. Jawo, a striking figure hailing from the serene village of Kerewan Samba Sira in Lower Fulladu West, is blossoming into a notable beauty queen of The Gambia. With her distinctive features and captivating voice, Sarjo is carving out a space for herself in the competitive world of pageantry, overcoming various challenges along the way.

Currently, she is pursuing a degree in gender studies at The Gambia’s Civil Society University, known as MDI, where she delves into issues that resonate deeply with her. Sarjo’s academic journey has not been without its setbacks; after receiving an unsatisfactory result from Gambia Senior Secondary School, she resolved to turn her situation around. With unwavering determination, she repeated her studies at St. Therest and emerged triumphantly as the top student in Commerce, Cost Accounting, Business Management, and English Language—a testament to her dedication and hard work.

Her foray into the realm of pageantry began rather unexpectedly in 2020. While delivering a heartfelt poetry performance at her school graduation, a group of peers recognized her potential and approached her with an earnest request to represent them in a regional pageant competition in Briakama-ba. Initially caught off guard and hesitant to embrace this new path, Sarjo worried about the disapproval of her elder sister. Yet, propelled by the encouragement of her friends and her own burgeoning self-confidence, she stepped into this exciting journey, ready to embrace the challenges and joys that lay ahead.

“Surprisingly, my sister supported me after being approached by a group of girls in the town of Brikama-ba, and she encouraged me. I felt hopeful and confident,” she shared.

At school, her classmates affectionately called her ‘Miss’ due to her distinctive walking style, a title that has stuck with her. As a result, she has participated in numerous national and regional pageantry events.

“My greatest achievement in pageantry is raising my voice to be heard on a global scale,” she stated, adding “I never imagined my voice would resonate beyond my local community.”

Miss Jawo views pageantry as a way of life, utilising it as a platform to advocate for gender equality and inspire change for women and girls. “I believe what I do will positively impact society,” she said.

The young pageant, who recently participated in a global event in the Philippines, remarked, “It’s not about the awards; pageantry is a part of me, I walk with it, I sleep with it.”

Confident in her abilities, Miss Jawo said, “When you see me walk, you know a queen is coming, and when I speak, you know a queen is speaking.”

Like many aspiring individuals, Miss Jawo faces financial obstacles in realising her dreams. “Our government does not support pageants. We struggle with airfare and the necessary costumes when travelling abroad. We also find it difficult to garner votes for international competitions,” she explained.

Despite these challenges, Miss Jawo aspires to compete in the Miss Universe pageant one day. “That’s my dream… even if I don’t win, it’s still a dream for me. There, I can build connections to enhance my skills,” she elaborated.

She hopes to change the conversation around gender equality.

Currently, she is preparing for a pageant competition in India later this year if supported.