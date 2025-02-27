International IDEA Facilitates National Dialogue on Gambia’s 2024 Draft Constitution

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) on Wednesday, February 26th, initiated a national dialogue on The Gambia’s 2024 draft constitution, aiming to revive discussions on the country’s stalled constitutional reform process.

- Advertisement -

The dialogue, led by Dr. Muhammed Ibun Chambers, brought together key stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organizations (CSOs), and members of the National Assembly at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center.

Dr. Chambers, a distinguished diplomat and governance expert, has been meeting various political and civic actors to gather insights and foster consensus on the way forward for the draft constitution. This initiative seeks to address lingering concerns that led to the rejection of the previous draft in 2020 and to ensure that the constitutional reform process aligns with democratic principles and national aspirations.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Chambers stressed the importance of deepening consultations, citing that the national constitution of a country requires ownership by major stakeholders. He noted that it is the fundamental law of the land, and the process requires replacing a nation’s governance system, which has been shrouded in numerous controversies without national consensus.

The Gambia’s journey toward a new constitution has been marked by setbacks, with the 2020 draft failing to pass the National Assembly due to political disagreements. The renewed dialogue under International IDEA’s facilitation is expected to reignite discussions on key constitutional provisions, including presidential term limits, separation of powers, and judicial independence.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, Dr. Chambers informed participants of the contending issues surrounding the draft; however, he urged participants to use dialogue and negotiation where differences exist.

Former President of the Gambia Bar Association, Salieu Taal, raised a question regarding the assurance that political actors would put aside their differences and prioritize the nation’s interest beyond party lines to give citizens the constitution they desire, despite the failed 2020 draft, which, according to him, was more consultative.

Yadicon Njie Eribo, Chairperson of TANGO, expressed her institution’s commitment to going through the process but stressed their involvement in the entire process.

As discussions continue, observers are keenly watching to see whether this latest effort will break the deadlock and set The Gambia on a path toward constitutional reform that reflects the will of its people, as many wish to bid farewell to the 1997 constitution.