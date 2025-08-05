Inspiring the Future: Gambian Teacher Nurtures Hope and Confidence in Young Minds

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

For Gambian educator Isatou Bah, teaching transcends mere profession; it is a profound calling that drives her to inspire, guide, and nurture the confidence of her students. Since she first stepped into the classroom at Kampassa Upper Basic School in November 2021, Bah has wholeheartedly embraced her role as an educator, viewing it not only as a significant responsibility but also as a cherished privilege. With each lesson, she ignites curiosity and fosters a supportive environment that enables her students to thrive both academically and personally.

- Advertisement -

“I see it as a chance to guide, nurture, and inspire young minds, especially children who need hope, structure, and encouragement,” she tells The Fatu Network.

Her passion goes beyond delivering lessons. For Bah, each day is an opportunity to shape character and instil self-belief in her students. “I aim not just to teach, but to build confidence and help children believe in themselves,” she explained.

Like many teachers, she faces challenges—ranging from different learning levels among students, a lack of resources, and classroom discipline issues, to large class sizes and limited parental involvement. Yet Bah approaches these hurdles with creativity and determination.

“To overcome these challenges, I use various teaching methods to reach all students, such as group work, peer support, and extra help for those who need it,” she shared.

Believing that education is one of the most powerful tools to change lives, Bah remains committed to her mission. “Becoming a teacher is my passion for helping others learn and grow,” she said, her voice full of conviction.