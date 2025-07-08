- Advertisement -

Inspiring a New Generation of Writers: Former Deputy Police PRO to Launch Battle of Beliefs Book

By: Dawda Baldeh

The former Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Police Force, Cadet ASP Muhammed Y. Darboe, is preparing to unveil his debut book titled Battle of Beliefs, which draws inspiration from his personal experiences.

Darboe, a former law enforcement officer now residing in the United States, describes the book as a metaphorical satire and fictional narrative that closely mirrors the realities of leadership in an African context—particularly under an oppressive regime and through a collective electoral movement against a common adversary. “The nation, which initially held hopes for liberation, soon found those hopes replaced by dissatisfaction and feelings of betrayal,” he stated. “Even though fear had dissipated, the change that the people believed they had fought for did not entirely fulfil their expectations.”

Scheduled to launch on July 12th, the book also explores moments when citizens wrestle with their beliefs, each convinced of their own righteousness. “There are still some who cling to the hope of a better future,” he added. “I drew inspiration from my lived experiences in an African nation and other countries with similar historical contexts,” he told The Fatu Network.

The narrative follows individuals who believe in something, lose faith, and then strive—often desperately—to regain that belief. “In all these narratives, beliefs tend to recycle or evolve but never completely vanish. I saw it as a valuable opportunity to document the transformative history of a society that was once timid but is now empowered to embrace diverse perspectives,” he recounted.

Darboe began writing the story in 2018, inspired by the fluid nature of belief and the human tendency to be either overly rigid or deeply uncertain in their convictions. “It refers to intense discussions among individuals. The book illustrates the mindset of certain characters in its fictional world who are so entrenched in their social and political opinions that they refuse to entertain any changes or criticisms,” he explained.

Consequently, he noted, the book also depicts how many others voice strong opinions on public matters without possessing the necessary expertise. “For these individuals, their main concern is to remain rigidly opinionated for immediate gratification,” he remarked. He indicated that the book’s themes shape the direction of its chapters and plots, as well as the development of characters. “The themes guided me in balancing contrasting characters and what they symbolise,” he said.

Reflecting on the challenges he faced during the writing process, Darboe said, “I was always pressed for time while in The Gambia. However, after relocating to the USA, it took me a few months to settle in. I seized that opportunity to complete the manuscript, submit it for editing, and ultimately have it published.”

Expressing his joy at reaching this milestone, he said, “I am genuinely thrilled that my dream of publishing and launching my own book has come to fruition. Professionally, this first book serves as both a challenge and a motivation to pursue more. I have already begun writing another book, and I hope it will also be published one day.”

Darboe expressed hope that Battle of Beliefs will inspire future generations to confront difficult issues. “They have done everything possible to ensure the book is printed in The Gambia, and a venue for the launch has been secured, with all the groundwork completed. All of this was done voluntarily. I’m profoundly grateful for such support and encouragement,” he shared.

He concluded by emphasising the importance of interpretation and learning from the writing process. “This writing journey has taught me that one must be an avid reader before becoming a good writer. Ideas are born from our interactions, which enable us to create original thoughts from these experiences. I believe that ideas do not arise from a vacuum—except in rare, supernatural circumstances.”