Inspector Sambou: Nurturing Youth Potential Through Service and Experience

By Michaella Faith Wright

Inspector Sulayman Sambou, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Immigration Department, believes that Gambian youth are not aimless but rather helpless—and with the right support and opportunities, they can become anything they aspire to be.

In a candid insight into his professional journey and personal convictions, Inspector Sulayman Sambou, the Deputy PRO of The Gambia Immigration Department, shared his perspective on youth empowerment, education, and national development. At 32, Inspector Sambou boasts a diverse academic and professional background, reflecting a deep commitment to service and self-improvement.

He began his educational journey with a Basic Level IT Certificate from Human First, followed by a Higher Teacher’s Certificate (HTC) in English from The Gambia College. He later advanced to earn a degree in English from the University of The Gambia. With over three years of teaching experience, he transitioned into public service and communications, currently working with a communications organisation and an established environmental club, where he actively supports community development initiatives.

Beyond his professional roles, Inspector Sambou is multilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish, and maintains a strong passion for reading and following current affairs. These qualities have served him well in his role as a public communicator and in his current position at the Immigration Department.

“What our youth need are opportunities to explore their talents and become what they truly want,” he said. “They are not without dreams — they are simply without access.”

Through his work and personal development, Inspector Sambou exemplifies how determination, education, and service can intersect to create impactful leadership. His story serves as a powerful reminder of the need to invest in the future of young people — not just through words, but through action and opportunities.