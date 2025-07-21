IGP Commends Officers for Crime Reduction Across The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Inspector General of Police, Seedy Muktar Touray, has commended officers of the Gambia Police Force for what he described as a significant reduction in crime across the country during the past week.

In a statement shared with the media by Police PRO ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, the IGP applauded the collective commitment and professionalism of officers, crediting their efforts for the decline in reported criminal activity in various regions.

“The IGP commends your collective commitment, professionalism, and unwavering dedication which have contributed to a notable reduction in crime across the country during the week under review,” the statement read.

“Statistical reports indicate a significant decline in criminal activities in various regions—a reflection of your hard work and vigilance.”

While acknowledging the progress made, the IGP urged officers to maintain the momentum. “In light of this achievement, the Inspector General encourages all officers to sustain the momentum and redouble efforts to further minimize crime to the barest minimum.”

He concluded with a message of appreciation and unity: “Together, we take pride in this accomplishment. The Inspector General joins all officers in celebrating this milestone and extends heartfelt thanks to each of you for your invaluable service in making The Gambia a safer and better place for all.”

While the statement did not include detailed regional statistics, it described the decline as part of a broader trend of improved public safety across the country.