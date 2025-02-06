Thursday, February 6, 2025

IEC Chairman Alieu Momarr Njai Retires

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Alhagie Alieu Momarr Njai, the long-serving Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), has officially announced his retirement, marking the end of a significant era for the commission, an IEC official confirmed to The Fatu Network.

During his tenure, the IEC oversaw several major elections, most notably the 2016 presidential election, which led to a peaceful yet turbulent transition of power from Yahya Jammeh to Adama Barrow.

