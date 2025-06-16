Ida Jobe: The Young Woman Who Dared to Challenge Gender and Nationality Stereotypes in Bani Ward

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

In 2023, 25-year-old Ida Jobe boldly entered the male-dominated political arena by contending for the councillorship of Bani Ward in the Central River Region North under the National People’s Party (NPP) banner, standing out as the only female candidate among three male opponents, despite facing numerous challenges along the way.

Speaking to The Fatu Network during Activista The Gambia’s capacity-building session on Inclusive Representation and the Review of the District Tribunals Act, she recounted the barriers she faced not just as a woman, but as someone labelled an outsider.

Despite being born and raised in the region, Ida was subjected to identity-based attacks that questioned her right to contest. The accusations, she believes, were meant to undermine her credibility and discourage voters from supporting her.

“I was elbowed, discriminated against, labelled as a mother, and even called a foreigner. Some people went as far as claiming I wasn’t Gambian but Senegalese,” she said.

Still, Ida says what drove her wasn’t just political ambition, but a desire to shift perceptions for young women in rural Gambia.

“I wanted to change the narrative and show that women can lead too, especially at the grassroots level where decisions directly affect families and communities,” she said.

Ida’s campaign focused on inclusion and representation. She advocated for better access to services, support for women and youth, and greater transparency in local governance. Though she did not win the election, she believes her candidacy was a breakthrough.

“I may not have secured the seat, but I sparked conversations and challenged norms. That, to me, is progress. In the next election, I will contest either for Parliament or councilorship,” she confirmed.

In places like Bani Ward, where tradition often overshadows change, Ida Jobe’s courage to stand tall against prejudice is a powerful reminder that political participation should not be limited by gender or assumptions of identity. Her story adds to the growing call for a more inclusive and equitable political space for women in The Gambia.