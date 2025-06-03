“I’d Rather Work Than Beg”: Blind Young Man Carries Loads to Earn a Living

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

In the bustling market town of Wassu, Central River Region North, 25-year-old Ebrima Ndow stands out. Born blind in the quiet, remote village of Njokudawen, about 4 kilometres off the main road, Ebrima defies the odds every day, choosing hard work over handouts.

The Fatu Network’s reporter, Alieu Jallow, met him by chance while he was loading heavy goods onto a truck. Sweat lined his brow as he worked with quiet determination, relying on instinct built over years of experience.

“I don’t want to beg. I live on my sweat, and I want to avoid being disrespected or labelled as a liability. I could have done as others do by begging every day, but I’d rather earn something with my hands,” Ebrima said.

Ebrima works as a “hacker,” a local term for men who help load goods from shops onto trucks. Each day, he hitches a ride from Njokudawen to Wassu in search of work. His income fluctuates widely: some days he earns D300 or D250; on slow days, he makes as little as D40. Despite the unpredictability, he saves a small portion for a long-term goal.

“My plan is to mould blocks and build a modern house for the future,” he said.

He currently lives in a thatched hut shared with eight other people. Ebrima worries about safety and privacy, and he dreams of building a proper house where he and his siblings can live with dignity.

Ebrima also supports his married sisters, who receive little help from their husbands.

“I share my earnings with my sisters, both older and younger, after I gather a little, and I depend on what I make here. That’s why I keep coming back,” he said.

Still, he knows the physical work won’t be possible forever. With no formal education and no sight, he hopes to start a small business—something that can give him steady income and a future beyond carrying loads.

“All I need is a push to start something of my own,” he appealed. “I’m not asking for much—just the chance to work with dignity. Whatever amount I get, I don’t overlook it.”

For those moved by Ebrima’s story and wishing to offer support, he can be reached via Wave on (+220) 2047777/(+2203572864). Ebrima’s story is one of quiet determination, a reminder that even in the toughest conditions, some people choose effort over pity, dignity over dependence.