“I Shall Continue To Fulfill My Constitutional Rights And Duties As A Citizen Of This Country”- Madi Jobarteh

By: Christian Conteh

Despite death threats from various quarters and allegedly from the highest office in the land- the presidency, Madi Jobarteh a civil rights activist, social and political commentator has said he would not be intimidated and would continue to fulfil his constitutional rights and duties as a citizen of The Gambia.

“I shall continue to fulfil my constitutional rights and duties as a citizen of this country to defend the Constitution and the Republic to the best of my ability,” Jobarteh said.

He further reaffirmed that he harbours no grudge or ill will against President Adama Barrow nor any public official.

“What I do is to uphold and defend the Constitution to ensure that the rights and freedoms of all Gambians remain protected and our needs get fulfilled by the State. That’s the only reason for my advocacy. Hence if The Gambia Government is doing the right things in upholding the Constitution and fulfilling its obligations accordingly I will have nothing to say other than to commend and encourage them,” he noted

He used the opportunity to blame President Barrow, his advisers, cabinet ministers and allies for the death threats he has received, maintaining that the president has been ill-advised and encouraged by these officials and surrogates to threaten his life, thereby undermining the President by making him act unconstitutionally.

“I hereby publicly notify the National Human Rights Commission, The Gambia, that President Barrow has expressed his intention to seize and kill my rights including my right to life, my right to personal liberty, my right to freedom of expression, and my right to political participation and my duty to hold the State accountable! These are all rights and duties entrenched in the 1997 Constitution under Chapter 4.”