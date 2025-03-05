“I Have Not Stolen Any Funds” – Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe Dismisses EU Funds Misuse Allegations

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In a strongly worded statement yesterday, Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe debunked recent claims that the Banjul City Council misused funds provided under the EU-funded Banjul–Ostend City Partnership. The allegations, originally raised by Councillor Maxim Dock, have been firmly rejected by the Mayor, who maintained that all funds had been managed with full transparency and in strict compliance with EU guidelines.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a room of journalists at Banjul City Hall, Mayor Lowe asserted, “I have not stolen any funds and was not involved in handling any finances; all funds were managed by the EU.”

Councillor Maxim Dock had raised serious concerns that the funds allocated under the EU-funded Banjul–Ostend City Partnership project were not managed as intended.

In response to these allegations by Councillor Dock, Mayor Lowe suggested they were politically motivated, stressing that Maxim Dock believes the city of Banjul only deserves old clothing, outdated bicycles, ambulances, and other materials.