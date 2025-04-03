“I Don’t Have Time to Discuss Corruption in Barrow’s Administration,” Kandeh Tells Journalists to Focus on GDC Initiatives

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Mama Kandeh, leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has declared that he will not address accusations of corruption within President Adama Barrow’s administration. Instead, he urged journalists to engage him solely on his party’s plans for the nation.

Kandeh expressed these views during his recent annual Eid gathering with the GDC council of elders in Ketty. A vocal critic of President Barrow’s government, he stated that he currently has no time for the administration.

“I’m focused on formulating solutions for the country,” he remarked, emphasizing that his efforts are directed towards future objectives. “I don’t have time to speak about President Barrow; I don’t have time to discuss corruption. My time is dedicated to addressing the nation’s issues. The only topic I am willing to discuss is how I can contribute to the development of this country. Please do not ask me about corruption or Barrow,” he stressed.

Kandeh contended that everyone in the country is aware of what he refers to as the pervasive corruption within the government. “We all recognize the challenges we are facing,” he stated.

In response to the U.S. government freezing USAID to several countries, the GDC leader remarked that this serves as a wake-up call for all leaders to take action and initiate self-reliance. “Many people are crying over Trump’s decision to freeze aid to us. This is an opportunity for us to become self-sufficient and develop our nation. America was not built by chance; it was built by people, and we can achieve the same,” he argued.

He also mentioned that if elected, he would revitalize the agricultural sector to ensure food production for the country. “I will not promise anyone that I will lower the price of rice imported from other nations. We can only reduce prices if we cultivate our own rice and consume it. We will modernize the agricultural sector to attract farmers,” he pointed out.

Kandeh further asserted that conflicts in Ukraine, Palestine, or elsewhere should not be a reason for Gambians to suffer from hunger. “We have the land and water available to grow what we need to eat,” he explained.

He noted that although Gambia is quite small, no one is homeless. “America is a developed country, yet it has hundreds of thousands of homeless individuals. Do we question why they are providing us with funds while leaving their homeless citizens behind? They have an agenda that needs to be scrutinized,” he argued.

He cautioned that Gambia should not continue to depend on donors for its development.