‘I Am Not a Child to Seek Their Advice’ – Bakary K. Badjie Fires Back at Foni NAMs, Defends Presidential Bid

By Alieu Jallow

In a strong response to recent criticisms, Hon. Bakary K. Badjie, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Foni Bintang Constituency, addressed concerns in an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network regarding his decision to declare his candidacy for The Gambia’s 2026 presidential election without prior consultation with fellow Foni NAMs.

This comes after Hon. Almameh Gibba of Foni Kansala publicly disassociated himself and other Foni representatives from Badjie’s presidential bid, citing a lack of consultation.

Badjie acknowledged the absence of prior discussions with his colleagues but emphasised his autonomy in making political decisions.

“I didn’t consult any member of the National Assembly, including those from Foni. This is a decision that I have taken boldly to rescue a nation. I did not seek any advice from any National Assembly Member to tell me what to do and what not to do because I am not a child, and no amount of discouragement, no amount of intimidation can shake me, and I did not ask for anybody’s advice,” Badjie told TFN.

Badjie stated that the five Foni NAMs can either support him or not, but his intention to run for office remains unchanged. He emphasised his desire to help poor Gambians and clarified that he is not seeking support from specific individuals but rather from all Gambians as a whole.

“I am here because the poor Gambians want me to be [here], and I am not looking for support from anybody but the poor Gambian people. That is exactly what I want, and I am hoping that the Gambia has full confidence and believes in me for me to come and battle against corruption, to battle against injustice, to battle against the hardship the nation is going through, I have no doubt the Gambia will believe in me.”

The outspoken NAM said he believes the country deserves better and that his goal is to unite Gambians.

“I am here because, for me, I believe that the Gambia deserve better, and the Gambia deserve better leadership. The unity of the country is key, and I am also interested in uniting the country,” he said.

This development reveals a widening divide among the political leaders in the Foni region, prompting concerns about unity and collective strategy as the 2026 elections approach. Nevertheless, the Foni Bintang NAM, following his declaration as a presidential candidate, emphasised that he is determined to move forward. He plans to establish his national executive, as well as regional, constituency, and ward executives.

“We are prepared to move forward, and my team is committed. As I speak to you right now, my WhatsApp groups are booming, and we are going forward, and we can never turn back. Every struggle comes up with a challenge, and this struggle we are ready to face. We understand all the struggles come with challenges, and we will not be an exception.

“The Gambian people are ready to face the challenge, and the youth of this country, the women of this country, the teachers of this country, the soldiers of this country and all the civil servants [are ready] to come together [to] fight for the liberation of our country.

“In this 21st century, nobody can baffle us, no one’s sweet talks can move us, and no one’s smartness can move us, but we will all unite in liberating our country. Forward today, tomorrow and forever, we are ready for the Gambia, and in sha Allah, by 2026, I will be declared the President of the Gambia,” he confidently says.