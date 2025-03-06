Hon. Yahya Sanyang Resigns as Chairperson of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Calls It “Ineffective and Useless”

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Hon. Yahya Menteng Sanyang, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Latrikunda Sabiji, has resigned as Chairperson of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, citing concerns about the committee’s effectiveness and mandate.



In a telephone interview with The Fatu Network, Hon. Sanyang stated: “I cannot lead a committee that is ineffective, useless, and has no mandate as per our proceedings.”

In his resignation letter addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Sanyang expressed dissatisfaction with the committee’s ability to fulfill its core function of scrutinizing regulations formulated by the Executive. He noted that a recent parliamentary decision had effectively reduced the committee’s powers, leaving it without a meaningful role.

Hon. Sanyang explained that the Subsidiary Legislation Committee was initially tasked with reviewing and advising on subsidiary legislation laws and regulations that supplement primary legislation. However, following a recent report adopted by the National Assembly, Ministers and the Executive are now able to formulate regulations without parliamentary oversight, which, according to him, rendered the committee ineffective.

While emphasizing his commitment to serving the country, Hon. Sanyang clarified that his decision was driven by a desire for the committee to be able to carry out its duties effectively. He expressed his concern about the committee’s focus on meetings and allowances instead of substantive legislative work.



“This bill is no more, so the committee cannot work now, and all the committee can do is hold meetings and collect our sitting allowances. That’s not why we are in the National Assembly. We are here in the National Assembly to improve laws, to make good laws, and good regulations. If that’s not the case, we only go and meet and collect our committee allowances. I am not interested in that. What I want to do is make good laws for the country, for the interests of the people. But as it is right now, the committees cannot do anything, and I cannot be the head of a committee that cannot do anything,” he stressed.

Hon. Sanyang’s resignation brings to light concerns over the balance of power between the Executive and the National Assembly, particularly in terms of the oversight function of parliamentary committees. Since assuming leadership of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Hon. Sanyang mentioned that his committee was unable to hold any Executive member accountable. This prompted the committee to propose a bill aimed at empowering the committee to better execute its oversight responsibilities.

“We cannot do anything because the law is still there, and until that law is passed by the National Assembly, that will mandate the President, the ministers, and the executive arm of the government to bring all regulations before the National Assembly for further scrutiny. So, since I became the chairperson, we cannot work. That is why we brought the committee member bill, so that it can empower the committee to ensure the president, the ministers, and everybody bring their regulations before the National Assembly for us to scrutinize,” he outlined.

The resignation of Hon. Sanyang as chairperson of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee is likely to spark discussions regarding the authority of parliamentary committees and the role of the Executive in policy-making. It highlights ongoing concerns about accountability, transparency, and the checks on executive power in legislative affairs. As the National Assembly grapples with these issues, Hon. Sanyang’s resignation may prompt further examination of the committee’s role and the broader legislative process in the country.