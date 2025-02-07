Here’s What’s Next: DIC Takes Over Investigation into Farba Ngom’s Alleged Financial Misconduct Case

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Senegal’s Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) has been assigned to investigate allegations against parliamentarian Farba Ngom, following a report by the National Financial Information Processing Unit (Centif) that identified allegedly suspicious financial transactions and potential money laundering estimated at more than 125 billion CFA francs.

According to Seneweb sources, the financial prosecutor’s office has issued a notification to activate the DIC investigation unit. Ngom, who recently had his parliamentary immunity lifted, could reportedly be summoned for questioning in the coming days.

The Fatu Network previously reported that on January 12, Senegal’s financial prosecutor announced the launch of an investigation into allegations against Ngom, including reported criminal conspiracy, money laundering, fraud involving public funds, corruption, influence peddling, and misuse of social property.

Ngom, who serves as deputy mayor of Agnam in Northern Senegal and is a prominent member of the Alliance for the Republic (APR) party, has denied all accusations. The Fatu Network reported that in a televised statement on January 17, he declared that “Ousmane Sonko is neither God nor His Prophet (SAW),” suggesting the investigation was politically motivated.

The APR, still influenced by former President Macky Sall, has alleged that the proceedings against Ngom are politically motivated, claiming they are part of a strategy orchestrated by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to eliminate political opponents.

According to previous reporting by The Fatu Network, citing Senegalese investigative news outlet Enquête, former President Macky Sall, currently residing in Morocco, has assembled a legal team to respond to the situation. This team reportedly includes former justice minister El Hadji Amadou Sall and the “Republican Lawyers Collective” – a group of prominent legal professionals who have previously defended APR party members and are known for handling high-profile political cases. Enquête also reported that French lawyer Antoine Vey has been enlisted for potential international legal defense coordination.

The DIC’s assignment represents a new phase in the investigation, which continues to draw significant attention in Senegal.