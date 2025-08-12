Guinea’s President Doumbouya Makes Surprise Visit to Higher Education Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Guinea’s President Mamadi Doumbouya, who has led the country since deposing Alpha Condé in September 2021 and whose new cabinet was sworn in on July 31, made a surprise visit on Monday to the Ministry of Higher Education and the Prime Minister’s office in Kaloum during a morning walk.

At the ministry, he met Higher Education Minister Alpha Bacar Barry, who was chairing a meeting of the African and Malagasy Council for Higher Education (CAMES), a regional body bringing together African countries and Madagascar to harmonise higher education standards.

Doumbouya then proceeded to the Prime Minister’s office, where Amadou Oury Bah briefed him on his recent trip to Côte d’Ivoire for the country’s independence celebrations and on plans to relocate Conakry’s Dar-es-Salam rubbish dump, a site that has long posed environmental and health risks to nearby communities.

The presidency said the unannounced visits, which drew warm public receptions along his route, reflected Doumbouya’s hands-on approach to governance and his commitment to staying in direct contact with citizens.