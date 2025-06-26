GTSC Wins ‘Best Transport Services – West Africa’ Award

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambia Transport Services Company (GTSC) has been awarded “Best Transport Services – West Africa” by African Travel Quarterly, a Ghana-based travel magazine that focuses on travel and tourism issues in West Africa.

The award recognizes GTSC’s role in connecting people and places across West Africa. African Travel Quarterly is described as the first travel magazine in West Africa dedicated solely to travel and tourism matters.

Ikechi Uko, publisher of African Travel Quarterly, stated in a congratulatory message: “As one of the key players in regional road transport, your services have made it easier for travelers, tourism and business people to move across borders with ease. Your commitment to safety, affordability, and regular routes has helped support tourism, regional trade, and cultural exchange across cities and countries.”

GTSC General Manager Seedy Kanyi responded to the award announcement, saying: “The Board, Management, and the entire staff of GTSC are highly elated by this unexpected yet deeply appreciated award. It comes as a pleasant surprise and a powerful reminder that the work we do does not go unnoticed. This recognition is not just a testament to our individual and collective efforts, but also a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence in public transport service delivery.”

Kanyi added: “It is truly gratifying to know that stakeholders beyond the borders of The Gambia are observing and appreciating the strides we are making. Such acknowledgment inspires us to aim higher, continue improving, and deliver even greater value to our customers, partners, and the general public.”

According to the press release, the GTSC team has expressed gratitude to African Travel Quarterly and reaffirmed its dedication to providing transport services both locally and across the sub-region.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, June 27, 2025. The event will bring together tour operators, government officials, and business leaders from Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and The Gambia.