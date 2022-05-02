GPU Condemns Pres. Barrow’s Eid Remarks

0
GPU President Muhammed S. Bah
- Advertisement -

The Gambia Press Union condemns President Barrow’s Eid remarks insinuating the media is contributing to the destabilisation of the country by giving a platform to one of his leading critics.
Barrow’s statement accusing Gambian journalists of giving a platform to human rights activist, Madi Jobarteh, who criticised his government over mismanagement of public funds, a platform to “burn The Gambia” is unacceptable.

Giving voices to those who hold the government to account is fundamental to the media’s watchdog role which is guaranteed by the Gambian Constitution.

- Advertisement -

Barrow had in the past accused journalists of bias, leading to physical assaults on journalists by his supporters and State House staff in 2018 and 2021 with impunity.

“We are reminding the president to uphold his responsibility to protect press freedom and freedom expression as guaranteed by the laws of the Gambia,” GPU President, Muhammad S. Bah, said.
The GPU is also concerned that the the president’s remarks and the personal attack on the human rights activist could have the potential to stifle freedom of speech and expression.

Previous articleOrganization of Islamic Cooperation Condemns Blast Targeting Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions