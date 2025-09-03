GID Intercepts 551 Irregular Migrants in Two Months, Including Pregnant Women, Accuses Agents of Scamming

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) has announced that it intercepted five hundred and fifty-one (551) irregular migrants within the past two months, accusing smugglers of looting and scamming migrants under the pretext of facilitating their journeys to Europe.

Speaking to reporters at the immigration detention centre in Tanji, Inspector Siman Lowe, the Immigration Public Relations Officer, highlighted the department’s efforts in curbing irregular migration and warned of its devastating consequences. “People only think about this when a boat capsizes, but this journey is risky and is killing a lot of people,” he said, adding that the GID is doing its utmost with its partners to address the issue.

Inspector Lowe noted that from July to August, significant interceptions were made, citing a joint operation on 26 July in Gunjur, Kartong and Tanji which led to the interception of 21 would-be migrants in Gunjur. These individuals, he explained, were recruited by Pap Khan, Alieu Suwaneh and Sankung Sonko in Casamance. According to him, most migrants are recruited by agents who are not currently in the country, which makes it difficult to hold them accountable. He further narrated how some of the intercepted migrants, recruited in Casamance, were escorted into The Gambia, only to later discover that the organisers had no intention of facilitating their travels.

“The organisers only conspired to loot and scam these individuals of their money and had no intention of facilitating their travels to Europe,” he explained. Other interceptions included 30 would-be migrants on 27 July at Gunjur beach, 42 on 13 August in Tanji, 17 on 16 August at Brufut beach, 28 on 22 August in Sambuyang, 17 on 25 August in Gunjur, and 22 in Kuntaya on 31 August in the North Bank Region following an altercation with an agent.

Inspector Lowe stressed that most of the agents behind these operations are outside the country, which makes it difficult to arrest them. “People should not pay their money for this. And if you pay, there is no guarantee that you will get it back. The GID cannot do anything to recover your money. The agents are just making money from the migrants,” he asserted. Immigration officials also pointed out that outdated laws are hindering their efforts in addressing irregular migration and called on the public to support by reporting suspected cases to help mitigate its devastating impact.

Among those intercepted were Gambians, Senegalese, Sierra Leoneans, and Guineans, including pregnant women.