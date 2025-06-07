Ghana Contingent (Ghancoy 9) Donates Rams and Food Items to Imams in North Bank Region to Support Tobaski Celebrations

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Ghanaian troops on the ECOWAS mission in The Gambia, stationed in Barra within the North Bank Region, made a donation of rams and food items to local imams on Thursday. This act of goodwill is part of their ongoing civil-military cooperation efforts aimed at enhancing their relationship with the local populace.

- Advertisement -

During the presentation, Lieutenant Colonel Ronne Agbemafle, the Commander of Ghancoy 9, explained that the donation is meant to assist the imams in their Eid celebrations. “Tobaski is a time that emphasizes unity and generosity. Therefore, we seized the opportunity to give back to the communities,” he remarked. Colonel Ronne expressed hope that this gesture would make the Tobaski celebration memorable for the imams and encouraged the community to support the Ghanaian troops in their missions. He also noted that the event provided an opportunity for his team to engage with the authorities in the North Bank Region.

Over the years, the Ghanaian troops have gained special recognition in the North Bank Region for their continuous support of community development. They have consistently provided communities with food items, medical assistance, facility renovations, school supplies, and other essential goods.

Dembo Samateh, the Deputy Governor of the North Bank Region, who represented the governor, characterized the gesture as timely and genuine. “Supporting imams means supporting the entire Muslim community. This gesture is timely, and we are thankful,” he remarked. The Deputy Governor also clarified to the communities that the rams are designated for the imams only, while the other food items are for the community. He commended the Ghanaian ECOMIG troops for their generosity towards the region’s residents.

Imam Foday Sonko of Essau Central Mosque expressed his joy regarding the gesture, calling it wonderful support. “Only Allah can reward the Ghanaian troops for this assistance,” the imam stated. The Imam of Kerewan village noted that this gesture is unprecedented in their village. “We are very happy because this has never occurred in the village before,” he mentioned.

- Advertisement -

The donated items, valued at an undisclosed amount of dalasis, included two rams, bags of rice, cooking oil, onions, prayer mats, and other goods for the imams of Essau Central Mosque and Kerewan.