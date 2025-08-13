GEOXPRO Magazine’s Issue 4 Analyses Gambia–Sangomar Offshore Boundary: 1.1 km Shift in A2 Confirmed, Echoing M’Bai’s Transparency Concerns

- Advertisement -

The latest issue of GEOXPRO, the respected geoscience and energy industry magazine, has published a detailed analysis entitled “Revisiting the Southern Boundary of Sangomar – Is the Story Really Settled?”. The findings confirm a 1.1 km shift in the northern boundary of The Gambia’s A2 offshore block, a development British-Gambian lawyer Ousman F. M’Bai had previously cautioned could raise serious questions about transparency, technical disclosure and fair resource governance.

The article examines recent changes at the The Gambia–Senegal maritime boundary, drawing attention to issues of accountability and openness that have significant implications for The Gambia and the wider West African region.

This is a critical read for policymakers, civil society, journalists, and all stakeholders in The Gambia’s natural resources. While the article will be formally released on the internet in the coming weeks, the full GEOXPRO Issue 4 is already available for immediate download.

ECOWAS, Senegal, Woodside Energy, FAR Ltd, Petronas and The Gambia government, notably the Petroleum Commission and Ministry, might find it difficult to overlook the complex technical questions raised in this detailed article.

Download here: https://geoexpro.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/GeoExPro_25-04-issue-web-spreads.pdf to GEOXPRO Issue 4]