Gender Divide Emerges in Gambia’s 2026 Election Opinion Poll

Men Reject Veterans as Women Show Hesitation Toward Bensouda

Written by: Seringe S.T. Touray

The 2026 Presidential Election Opinion Poll Survey conducted by Gambia Participates shows clear gender divides in voter sentiment ahead of next year’s presidential election. Both President Adama Barrow and opposition veteran Ousainou Darboe face sharper rejection from men than from women, while United Democratic Party (UDP) figure Talib Bensouda follows a different pattern, drawing stronger backing from men but more hesitation from women.

Barrow’s difficulties are most evident among men, where 38 percent say they would not vote for him compared to just 12 percent who would. Among women, 22 percent oppose his candidacy, 7 percent support him, and 8 percent remain undecided.

Darboe faces a similar problem. Thirty-nine percent of men reject his bid against 12 percent in favour, while 25 percent of women oppose him and only 6 percent support him. The figures indicate that both men and women are sceptical of the two veteran politicians, though men are more decisive in their rejection.

Bensouda presents a different picture. Thirty-one percent of men say they would support him, with 18 percent undecided and 14 percent opposed. Among women, support is lower at 19 percent, while 12 percent are undecided and 6 percent opposed. This suggests that Bensouda resonates more strongly with men, while many women remain cautious. Turning that hesitation into firm support could prove critical to his chances in the 2026 race.

