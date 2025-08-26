GDC Urges Unconditional Release of Arrested Protesters

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has called for the unconditional release of protesters who appeared yesterday before Magistrate Thomas Touray at the Kanifing Magistrate Court. Those in custody include journalist Yusuf Taylor (Flex Dan), rapper Alie Cham (Killa Ace), activists, students, and GALA Secretary Ebrima Jallow. They were detained on Friday for demonstrating against the new data price floor introduced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, a move that caught many customers by surprise. Police alleged the protesters disrupted public peace by holding the demonstration without a permit.

The GDC stated that the struggles of internet users need to be addressed. “It is disheartening that despite our press releases over the past three years, we still see how GSM operators continue to burden their users with high tariffs and slow internet connections,” GDC leader Mama Kandeh expressed in a statement. “I am calling on the government to release the detainees immediately and unconditionally,” he added.

Kandeh criticised the high internet tariffs and the poor quality of service, accusing PURA of not adequately regulating GSM operators to protect users’ interests. “In the current digital era, internet access is essential rather than a luxury. Yet, many individuals are compelled to face high costs, slow speeds, and unreliable connections. The elevated internet tariffs impose a considerable strain on the populace, businesses, and the overall economy,” he lamented. Kandeh deemed this situation unacceptable in a time of technological progress.

Like many others, he noted that people are finding it difficult to afford basic internet services compared to other countries in the subregion. He argued that The Gambia has the most expensive internet tariffs alongside low salary scales. “Individuals are spending large amounts of money each month to remain connected to the internet, which continues to operate at a crawl. The absence of proper regulation from the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is a major contributor to these issues,” he emphasised.

The GDC leader insisted that PURA must ensure that internet service providers conduct their operations fairly and transparently. “We demand that PURA take swift action to resolve these concerns, as considering that internet access is essential for everyone’s daily activities, it must be both affordable and reliable,” he stated.