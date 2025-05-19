GCCPC’s Basiru Njie Shines as Chair of Historic AfCFTA Head of Competition Authorities Summit

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh, GCCPC Communications Officer

Mr. Basiru Njie, Chief Executive Officer of the Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC), is commanding the global stage as Chair of the inaugural African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Committee for Heads of Competition Authorities. The historic two-day summit, which began today in Johannesburg, South Africa, and concludes tomorrow, May 20, 2025, marks a pivotal step toward operationalizing the AfCFTA Competition Authority and Tribunal. This bold framework aims to ensure fair trade, eliminate anti-competitive practices, and foster a vibrant African market. At 36, Njie, the youngest head of a competition authority to lead such a high-stakes continental gathering, is cementing The Gambia’s reputation as an emerging leader in Competition enforcement.

- Advertisement -

Accompanied by Mr. Baboucarr M. Ceesay, GCCPC’s Director of Competition, Njie is guiding discussions that will shape the future of intra-African trade. The summit, attended by representatives from over 40 African nations, is poised to establish the foundation for a rules-based market where African businesses can thrive.

A Voice That Inspires Action

Njie’s opening address captivated delegates with its blend of passion and clarity. “My dear colleagues, we hold a uniquely strategic and indispensable role in the successful implementation of the AfCFTA competition protocols,” he declared. “As custodians of national competition regimes and regional blocs, we are the bridge between continental ambition and national execution.”

His speech was a powerful call to action. “Now, more than ever, we must take ownership of our economic destiny,” Njie urged. “Operationalizing the AfCFTA Competition Authority and Tribunal is not merely a bureaucratic step; it is a strategic imperative. It forms the backbone of a fair, rules-based internal market where African businesses can flourish without fear of domination, distortion, or exploitation.”

- Advertisement -

Njie underscored the stakes with a sobering reminder. “If we fail to act now, we risk perpetuating inequality and dependence,” he warned. “But if we seize this moment, we will unlock the full potential of intra-African trade through effective competition, build resilient value chains, and ensure Africa not only participates in global trade but shapes it on its own terms.” Delegates, visibly inspired, hailed his address as a defining moment for the summit.

A Rising Star from The Gambia

Basiru Njie’s rise to this historic role is a testament to his brilliance and determination. Since becoming CEO of the GCCPC mid 2024, Njie and his young , dynamic team has transformed the Commission into a regional powerhouse for competition and consumer protection. His role as Chair of this important maiden meeting reflects his growing reputation as a visionary leader.

A Legacy in the Making

- Advertisement -

As the summit nears its conclusion tomorrow, Njie’s leadership is poised to deliver a blueprint for a fairer, more competitive continental market.

For Gambians, this is a moment of pride and a chance to see their nation not just at the table but helping to set it.

Basiru Njie is doing more than chairing a summit; as a Gambian youth he is igniting a movement for a stronger, self-reliant Africa.