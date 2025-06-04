GCCPC Launches Competition and Consumer Protection Ambassadors Club at Kotu Senior Secondary School

- Advertisement -

Today, June 4, 2025, the Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC) launched the Competition and Consumer Protection Ambassadors Club at Kotu Senior Secondary School, a pioneering initiative to empower young Gambians as champions of consumer rights and fair competition. The vibrant event, held in the school, brought together students, teachers, and GCCPC representatives in a dynamic celebration of youth leadership, marking a significant step toward a fairer marketplace in The Gambia.

The launch featured inspiring speeches, a student-led play, a lively debate, and a shared vision for change. Under the theme of fairness and empowerment, the event positioned Kotu’s students as the heartbeat of a growing consumer protection movement.

A Movement Ignited

Muhammed Lamin Drammeh, GCCPC’s Advocacy and Communications Officer, set an electrifying tone with his address. “Today, we’re not just starting a club; we’re launching a movement, and you, the students, are at its heart!” he proclaimed to a packed hall of enthusiastic students. Drammeh emphasized the GCCPC’s mission to transform students into advocates who will educate their communities about consumer rights and the benefits of fair competition. He envisioned a Gambia where businesses thrive ethically and consumers are empowered to demand fairness, a vision the students are now tasked to realize.

Drammeh highlighted the club as a “launchpad” for leadership, offering opportunities to develop public speaking, critical thinking, and advocacy skills through workshops, mock trials, and community campaigns. He also announced an exciting incentive: the top two graduating club members will secure paid three-month internships at the GCCPC, opening pathways to careers in law, business, or public policy.

Empowering Young Watchdogs

Fatou Nyang, GCCPC’s Consumer Protection Officer, connected with the audience by asking, “Have you ever bought a defective product or felt unfairly treated when paying for a service?” Her engaging speech outlined the Consumer Protection Act of 2014 and the GCCPC’s efforts to protect consumers, from resolving complaints through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to conducting market studies on issues like rising education costs. Nyang highlighted the Commission’s recent study on schools, addressing transparency and the treatment of vulnerable students, which resonated with the audience.

She urged students to embrace their roles as “watchdogs for fairness,” encouraging them to educate peers, identify unfair practices. “You’ll grow into responsible consumers and leaders who demand quality, fairness, and transparency,” Nyang said.

Students Take Center Stage

The launch was a vibrant showcase of student talent and potential. A student-led play, performed with humor and heart, brought consumer rights to life, depicting real-life scenarios of unfair market practices and demonstrating how to submit complaints to the GCCPC. The performance, both educational and entertaining, drew cheers and laughter from the audience, reinforcing the importance of knowing one’s rights and the Commission’s role in addressing grievances.

A lively debate followed, with students passionately arguing consumer protection issues, showcasing their critical thinking and eloquence. These activities underscore the club’s hands-on approach, where students will learn through mock trials, debates, and community outreach initiatives, equipping them to advocate effectively.

Competition as a Catalyst

Mr. Basiru Njie, Chief Economist at GCCPC, spoke on the importance of competition law, explaining how it fosters innovation and choice in the marketplace. His remarks highlighted how understanding competition issues empowers students to advocate for a fair economy, aligning with the club’s mission to nurture future champions.

A Commitment to Excellence

The event concluded with Sulayman Camara, Head of Humanities Department at Kotu Senior Secondary School, delivering heartfelt closing remarks. He expressed gratitude to the GCCPC for selecting Kotu as the home for this transformative initiative and pledged that the students would be exemplary ambassadors, carrying the Commission’s mission forward with dedication and pride.

A Strategic Investment in The Gambia’s Future

The Competition and Consumer Protection Ambassadors Club, launched by the GCCPC at Kotu Senior Secondary School, is a strategic investment in the nation’s future. As outlined in the club’s concept note, students will engage in interactive workshops with GCCPC experts, lead community campaigns, and develop leadership skills that will shape their careers and communities. The initiative aims to foster a culture of consumer awareness and fair competition, creating ripples of change across The Gambia.

The GCCPC’s commitment was evident, with pledges of resources, mentorship, and logistical support to ensure the club’s success. Kotu’s dedicated teachers, praised for their enthusiasm during prior GCCPC engagements, will guide the students, while the Commission’s partnership with the school lays a strong foundation for this movement.

As the event wrapped up with a lively group photo, the students’ enthusiasm was infectious. For them, the club is an opportunity to make a difference, to educate, advocate, and lead. One student ambassador shared, “I want to help my community know their rights and stand up for fairness. This club is our chance to shine.”

With the GCCPC’s launch of the Competition and Consumer Protection Ambassadors Club at Kotu Senior Secondary School, a seed has been planted for a legacy of empowerment, fairness, and opportunity. The students of Kotu are ready to lead, and The Gambia is watching.