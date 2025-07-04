GAP Calls for Dismissal of Ministers Jobe and Sanyang Over Russian Fuel Scandal

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Gambia Action Party (GAP) is calling for the immediate dismissal of Tourism Minister Abdoulie Jobe and Interior Minister Abdoulie Sanyang, following their alleged involvement in the controversial $30 million Russian fuel importation saga.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, GAP Secretary General and Party Leader Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly expressed deep concern over revelations from the ongoing National Assembly Select Committee investigation into irregular petroleum transactions involving companies linked to Russian oil imports.

“We are deeply troubled that while the Gambian people suffer under the weight of rising fuel prices and economic hardship, those entrusted with public trust are allegedly involved in actions that compromise the national interest,” Batchilly said.

Ministerial Backgrounds and Allegations

Abdoulie Jobe, currently serving as Minister of Tourism, was previously responsible for petroleum policy. The National Assembly committee alleges that during his tenure overseeing the energy sector, he played a central role in the formulation—or informal endorsement—of a policy that gave the company Apogee FZC a near-monopoly on petroleum supply in The Gambia. This policy reportedly bypassed the standard consultative and Cabinet approval process. Jobe is also accused of interfering in police investigations after the arrest of one of the key suspects, who was later released and allegedly absconded.

Abdoulie Sanyang, now Minister of Interior, is the former Inspector General of Police. He is accused of failing to properly disclose his involvement in the investigation into the Financial Intelligence Unit’s (FIU) suspicious transaction report. The committee found contradictions between his formal statements and documented actions, such as forwarding the FIU report to police and discussing the matter with Minister Jobe. Lawmakers say his actions may have contributed to the premature halting of criminal investigations.

GAP’s Position

GAP believes the findings from the National Assembly warrant decisive executive action. “If the President is truly committed to fighting corruption, this is the moment for him to demonstrate leadership. We strongly and unequivocally call on him to relieve Minister Abdoulie Jobe and Minister Abdoulie Sanyang of their duties with immediate effect,” Batchilly stated.

He added that such action would affirm President Barrow’s proclaimed zero-tolerance stance on corruption and set a precedent. “It is time for the President to man up and show Gambians that his anti-corruption rhetoric is more than just words,” Batchilly stressed. “The people deserve transparency and a government that puts the national interest first.”

Government’s Response

However, the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services has clarified that the joint committee’s report referenced by GAP has not yet been formally adopted by the National Assembly in plenary session. According to the ministry, the report remains an internal committee document and does not constitute an official report of the Assembly.

As such, the government stated that it cannot take executive action until the report is formally debated and adopted, in line with constitutional procedures and standing orders.