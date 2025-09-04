Gamou 2025: Road Accidents Leave Dozens Injured and Several Dead in Senegal

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

As millions travel to Tivaouane and Kaolack for this year’s Gamou, Senegalese authorities have reported a series of road accidents linked to the event.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, September 3rd, a Ndiaga Ndiaga, one of Senegal’s traditional long-distance minibuses, overturned near Tivaouane and injured 21 people. That same day in Ranérou in the country’s northeast, a separate crash involving a vehicle bound for Medina Baye left five people dead and eight others seriously hurt.

By Thursday, September 4th, the National Fire and Rescue Brigade reported a total of 20 Gamou-related accidents nationwide, with five fatalities and 55 injuries. In response, police have reinforced patrols and adopted a zero tolerance approach to traffic violations.