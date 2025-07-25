Gambinos Stars Africa Announces Bubacarr Sillah’s Transfer to Slovak Club MŠK Žilina

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Gambinos Stars Africa has officially announced the transfer of young midfielder Bubacarr Sillah to Slovak top division club MŠK Žilina. The move was confirmed in a press release issued by the Mandinari-based academy on July 25th, which included remarks from Sillah, coaching staff, and the academy’s leadership.

Born and raised in Mandinari village in The Gambia’s West Coast Region, Sillah becomes the second player from the community to join a European professional football club, following the path of Basirou Badjie. According to the academy, Sillah’s new club, MŠK Žilina, finished last season as runners-up in the Slovak league and secured a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League. He will also be eligible to play for the club’s U19 team, which recently qualified for the UEFA Youth League.

“This is a historic moment not only for Bubacarr, but also for the people of Mandinari,” said Albert Martens, President of Gambinos Stars Africa, in the press release. “His journey from a small village in The Gambia to one of the top clubs in Slovakia shows what is possible when talent meets hard work and opportunity. We are proud of Bubacarr and wish him every success in Europe.”

Head Coach Arnaud Outters also shared his reflections in the statement, saying, “I’ve had the pleasure to work closely with Bubacarr over the past years, and his progress has been exceptional. He is a player with great technical ability, strong character, and the hunger to learn every single day. Seeing him move to MŠK Žilina is a reward for his dedication and a clear validation of our academy’s mission to develop players not just for the local level, but for the highest stages of the game.”

In his own comments shared in the same press release, Sillah described the transfer as a major step in his life. “I feel blessed and proud to be taking this step in my football career,” he said. “Coming from Mandinari, this move means a lot to me and my family. I want to thank Gambinos Stars Africa, my coaches and teammates for shaping me as a player and a person for many years. The academy has given me everything — guidance, opportunity, and belief.”

He also acknowledged the support of his management team. “I want to thank my agency 4FC for their support and for making this transfer possible. Now it’s time to work hard and prove myself in Europe.”

Gambinos Stars Africa described the transfer as further confirmation of its development model, which combines football, education, and personal growth. The academy is a partner of Red and Gold Football, a joint venture between FC Bayern München and Los Angeles Football Club, and aims to train young players in line with European standards.