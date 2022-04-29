Gambia’s Insurance Association Refutes Allegation Of Scamming

- Advertisement -

By Sanna Jallow

As a response to the recent claim made by the Gambia Transport Union labelling insurance companies as scammers, Insurance Association of the Gambia on Thursday 28 April 2022 held a press conference at the West Africa Insurance Institute in Kotu to clarify the allegations of the transport union.

President of the Insurance Association of the Gambia, Makarrah Banjan said all insurance companies operating in the Gambia are fully registered and licensed by the Central Bank of the Gambia which regulates their activities.

“What is even more disheartening is that the allegation is not only unsubstantiated, but the police and the Central Bank are also accused of collaborating with insurance companies. The core mandate of all insurance companies are to provide compensation or indemnity to its policyholder in the event of a loss caused by a risk which the policyholder has insured against or to compensate third parties and victims,” he said.

Mr Badjan added that the insurance industry contributes to the social and economic development of The Gambia.

Frederick Bowen John of DG Wall noted that roadworthiness is not the responsibility of insurance companies but that of the police.

“There is a body that is tasked to ensure that only roadworthy vehicles are licensed and given insurance. The police check for such license and insurance. So, it is not the responsibility of insurance companies to know if vehicles are roadworthy,” Frederick explained.

Dawda Sarge, chairman of ECOWAS Brown Card Bureau called for the amendment of the Motor Insurance Act which was introduced in 1948.

“Some of our laws need to be looked at, particularly the Motor Insurance Act. Let us work together and review motor third party vehicle insurance in The Gambia,” said Dawda Sarge.

The association assured that they are in the country to make a difference by promoting the economy and national development; noting concerns about recent increase in road accidents in the country and expressed their condolences and sympathy to the affected families.