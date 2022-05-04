Gambia’s Health Minister Disagrees With National Audit Office: Calls For Review Of The Final Audit Report

0
- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

Gambia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Admadou Lamin Samateh has in a statement broadcast on GRTS openly disagreed with the country’s National Audit Office(NAO) and has called on the institution to review their final audit report.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Samateh in his protest claims that the NAO failed to adequately capture in its final report, the Heath ministry’s answers contained in its response to the audit queries in an earlier management report.

He says the NAO also ignored the ministry’s advice to consult a World Bank official working with the ministry, who helped in the procurement of ambulances and medical equipment from Turkey, and who has all the relevant information needed by the auditors.

The report concluded that “health procurement and the distribution of medical items were not conducted, in all material respects, per the government of the Gambia regulations, World Bank (WB) procurement requirements, Standard Operating Procedure Manual and Stores Regulations.” To which the Health Minister disagrees.

Dr Samateh reiterated his point that the NAO audit exercise be reviewed in light of the ministry’s observations as mentioned in its response to the management report, and the additional information available, which the auditors did not consider.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Samateh further clarified in an earlier statement that, “the procurement process for medical items and ambulances from TMS-Turkey supplies was never halted, and hence did not result in an extension of the procurement timeline. The items airfreighted were delivered on the 2nd of July 2020. The items shipped were delivered on September 23, 2020.”

The minister argues that the purpose of the emergency procurement was not defeated, whether the items were brought to the Gambia immediately or not, as the main benefit of the emergency procurement at that time was to secure the items for the country, which was achieved ultimately.

“Because the items did not get into the Gambia immediately, because the ministry was waiting for support from the Turkish government to airlift the items, does not mean that the emergency procurement was not useful,” the minister contended.

He concluded by noting that the processes to procure certain items are quite complex and the health ministry relied on the guidance of the expert and partners who are in a better position to help with abiding by these rules, insisting that the World Bank rules supersede the national rules.

Previous articleHas President Barrow Overreacted?

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions