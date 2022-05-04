Gambia’s Health Minister Disagrees With National Audit Office: Calls For Review Of The Final Audit Report

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

Gambia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Admadou Lamin Samateh has in a statement broadcast on GRTS openly disagreed with the country’s National Audit Office(NAO) and has called on the institution to review their final audit report.

Dr. Samateh in his protest claims that the NAO failed to adequately capture in its final report, the Heath ministry’s answers contained in its response to the audit queries in an earlier management report.

He says the NAO also ignored the ministry’s advice to consult a World Bank official working with the ministry, who helped in the procurement of ambulances and medical equipment from Turkey, and who has all the relevant information needed by the auditors.

The report concluded that “health procurement and the distribution of medical items were not conducted, in all material respects, per the government of the Gambia regulations, World Bank (WB) procurement requirements, Standard Operating Procedure Manual and Stores Regulations.” To which the Health Minister disagrees.

Dr Samateh reiterated his point that the NAO audit exercise be reviewed in light of the ministry’s observations as mentioned in its response to the management report, and the additional information available, which the auditors did not consider.

Dr. Samateh further clarified in an earlier statement that, “the procurement process for medical items and ambulances from TMS-Turkey supplies was never halted, and hence did not result in an extension of the procurement timeline. The items airfreighted were delivered on the 2nd of July 2020. The items shipped were delivered on September 23, 2020.”

The minister argues that the purpose of the emergency procurement was not defeated, whether the items were brought to the Gambia immediately or not, as the main benefit of the emergency procurement at that time was to secure the items for the country, which was achieved ultimately.

“Because the items did not get into the Gambia immediately, because the ministry was waiting for support from the Turkish government to airlift the items, does not mean that the emergency procurement was not useful,” the minister contended.

He concluded by noting that the processes to procure certain items are quite complex and the health ministry relied on the guidance of the expert and partners who are in a better position to help with abiding by these rules, insisting that the World Bank rules supersede the national rules.