Gambia’s Foreign Ministry Responds to Mauritania Shipwreck That Killed Dozens of Migrants

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has issued an official statement following the capsizing of an irregular migrant boat off the coast of Mauritania, which is feared to have claimed more than 100 lives.

According to the ministry, the vessel, reportedly departing from Sami Koto in The Gambia, was carrying an estimated 150 passengers, mostly Gambians and Senegalese nationals. The accident occurred in the early hours of August 27th near Lemhaisrat, a small fishing village north of Nouakchott in Mauritania.

Upon receiving news of the disaster, the Gambian Embassy in Nouakchott, acting on direct instructions from the Ambassador, dispatched a team to the site to coordinate with Mauritanian authorities.

In its press release, the Ministry confirmed that 16 people were rescued, including five Gambian nationals, while 70 bodies had been recovered, 19 on August 27th and a further 51 on the following day. With dozens still missing, officials estimate that more than 100 may have died. Given the condition of the bodies, the Embassy worked with Mauritanian officials to conduct swift burials in the presence of law enforcement, the Red Cross, and medical teams.

“The Ministry, on behalf of the Government of The Gambia, extends its deepest condolences to the families of all who lost their lives in this incident,” the statement read. “We assure the Gambian people that we are working tirelessly with the Gambian Embassy in Nouakchott, Mauritanian authorities, and relevant international partners to provide all necessary support to survivors and families of victims.”

The Ministry also revealed that Mauritanian authorities intercepted a second migrant boat believed to have left Ndar in Senegal. All passengers survived, including five Gambians. This brings the number of Gambians currently in Mauritanian custody to 10. The Embassy is working with the International Organization for Migration to ensure their welfare and eventual safe return.

While extending condolences, the Ministry strongly urged Gambians, especially youth, not to risk their lives through such journeys. “The Ministry further appeals to all Gambians, particularly the youth, to refrain from embarking on such perilous journeys, which continue to claim the lives of many,” the release stated. It pledged intensified awareness campaigns and preventive measures in partnership with stakeholders.

The incident has been described by aid groups as one of the deadliest along the Atlantic migration route this summer. Survivors told Mauritanian officials that the pirogue was headed for Spain’s Canary Islands when passengers shifted weight after spotting coastal lights, causing the boat to overturn.

Mauritania’s coastguard initially reported 49 bodies and 17 survivors, while international rights group Caminando Fronteras said 40 bodies had been recovered and 16 rescued. By Friday, Mauritanian officials revised the death toll to 69, with dozens still feared missing.

This latest disaster adds to a mounting toll, with nearly 9,000 people reported dead on the Atlantic route in 2024 according to the International Organization for Migration. Despite heavy European Union funding to curb crossings, critics say desperate migrants continue to attempt the journey amid poverty, unemployment, and limited opportunities at home.

In closing, the Ministry assured families that it will continue to prioritise humanitarian support and diplomatic coordination. “We are committed to working closely with Mauritanian authorities and our international partners to safeguard the dignity of survivors and honour the memory of the deceased,” the statement said.